The Observer — The Matt Walsh of Florida
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They Will Trash Your Life
‘Medicare for All,’ cost of living and anti-capitalism are top national issues. Don’t fall for the Democrats’ populist propaganda.
Oct 1
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Matt Walsh
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July 2026
Why the Worst Get on Top
“When the pot boils, the scum will rise.” James Otis Jr. American Revolutionary activist 1776
Jul 29
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Matt Walsh
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1
May 2025
The Tyranny of Trump's Tariffs
Who is ripping off whom in international trade? How can Donald Trump know more about tariffs than 250 years of economic evidence? Tariffs punish…
May 1, 2025
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Matt Walsh
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1
1
March 2025
Serious Questions for Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci was deceitful and dishonest throughout the pandemic. During his Ringling College Town Hall Q&A, he should be asked for the truth.
Mar 20, 2025
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Matt Walsh
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1
July 2024
‘Shame on you, Jill Biden’; and all the symptoms of Parkinson's
Jill Biden is being equated with Edith Wilson for hiding ‘the lie.’ The media should find out the truth: Does the president have Parkinson’s?
Jul 6, 2024
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Matt Walsh
1
May 2024
Title IX rules: Tyrannical fiat
When Washington bureaucrats shove their views on us by imposing new rules and new laws, blame Congress for giving the unelected wonks so much power.
May 31, 2024
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Matt Walsh
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Don't let Florida become California
Increasing the supply of affordable housing takes a few common-sense steps. But local politicians are the big obstacle. They don’t have the will or…
May 13, 2024
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Matt Walsh
2
April 2024
An attack on religion?
A new Biden rule on immigration is forcing thousands of foreign-born clergy and their families to leave their churches, temples and synagogues.
Apr 25, 2024
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Matt Walsh
1
February 2024
How Florida will ease M.D. shortage: Taxpayers
Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo took her term to confront two threatening issues: workforce housing and doctor shortages. Time will tell…
Feb 19, 2024
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Matt Walsh
January 2024
S.B. 7018: Deja vu all over again
Florida's Legislature wants to be a venture capital funder for medical innovation, lending money to entrepreneurs at less than 1% interest. What a bad…
Jan 31, 2024
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Matt Walsh
2
Nothing has changed in 200 years: Politicians think they’re gods; they lie; they pillage and plunder
A new year is a time for optimism. But four books remind us the fight for liberty is forever. ‘Never give in.’
Jan 9, 2024
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Matt Walsh
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2
November 2023
The root of it all: Education
The anti-Israel protests on college campuses are an inevitable result of State-run education. They show how little students know about history and how…
Nov 3, 2023
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Matt Walsh
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© 2026 Matt Walsh
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