The Observer — The Matt Walsh of Florida

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 1

I want affordable healthcare, groceries, and housing. I also want politicians to explain how they will deliver them. Calling something “free” does not erase its cost. Handing Washington more control does not make it competent. Walsh is right to challenge the sales pitch. Trump’s opportunity is to make America produce more: more energy, more homes, more goods and better-paying jobs. Healthcare needs competition, honest billing and consequences for fraud. Republicans must control spending, too. Families deserve relief they can see in their budgets. I’m interested in policies that make life affordable, and I expect results from the people selling them.

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dave's avatar
dave
Oct 4

Some people, a lot actually, want to trash their own life

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