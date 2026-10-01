To an extent, the whole idea of “Medicare for All” is comical — because it’s so farcical.

Anyone who has paid any attention to the news in the past year, and, of course, who has vivid memories of how our federal government handled COVID, surely has the smarts to dismiss all of the Socialists and Democratic Party candidates yapping about “Medicare for All.”

Oh yeah, that’s just what we need — a 100% government-controlled medical insurance system. It would make everyone’s life so much better than it is. We would all be so much happier and healthier, because, as we all know, when the federal government gets involved, everything just goes hunky-dory.

You know, like this:

Wall Street Journal, Sept. 23: The Trump administration announces it is removing 760,000 fraudulent enrollees from Obamacare.

Health and Human Services reported that nearly half of new Obamacare enrollees between 2021 to 2024 were improper, phantom or fraudulent. More than a million enrollees signed up for health benefits without providing a Social Security number.

Then there is the home-health fraud in California, Minnesota, Maine, Ohio and on and on. “California’s annual Medicaid spending on in-home care has ballooned to roughly $25 billion from roughly $9.2 billion seven years ago,” reported the Journal, a 171% increase.

The Medicare and Medicaid fraud in Minnesota is estimated at a measly $9 billion.

Just to give you an idea of how much $9 billion is: If you stacked 9 billion $1 bills, it would be 611 miles high, the same as driving up I-75 from Sarasota, FL, to Dalton, GA.

But that’s nothing. The Epoch Times published a headline Sept. 8: “Improper Obamacare, Medicaid enrollments cost taxpayers $65 billion.”

And then there is this one — one of the toppers of all toppers of the federal government’s management of healthcare. No surprise, it came from Florida.

Remember PPP during COVID? Two months ago, the U.S. attorney’s office in Miami reported how a group of Haitians and Colombians in South Florida fraudulently obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars from the federal Payroll Protection Plan and used it to finance the assassination of the president of Haiti in 2021.

Your government at work.

All of this together illustrates that it is undeniable that health insurance and health care are as costly and as ineffective as they are precisely because of the federal government.

So: Medicare for All?

Oh, just one more minor issue. Shifting all private health insurance to Medicare is estimated to cost the federal government an additional $2.5 trillion to $3.6 trillion per year.

Let’s get this straight: We have a national debt of $40 trillion; a current annual budget deficit of $2 trillion; interest on our debt is our highest expense; and the geniuses campaigning for Medicare for All want to add another $3 trillion in new federal spending. And they say they can do that just by taxing the billionaires.

Any candidate who supports Medicare for All clearly and convincingly is totally unqualified for office.

DON’T BLAME CAPITALISM

The crazy leftist Socialists who now rule the national Democratic Party spew the need for socialism because, they say, capitalism is a failure. Capitalism, so say Bernie Sanders, AOC & Co., only benefits “the billionaire oligarchs.”

Stop right there. Let’s be clear here: THE U.S. DOES NOT HAVE A CAPITALIST ECONOMY.

Far from it. What we have is an ugly, mangy, diseased mutt, so mutated that its capitalistic genes and characteristics are hardly recognizable.

Yes, there are pockets of our economy where true capitalism exists. But the truth is the U.S. economy is far more of a Statist and Interventionist economy, moving more and more to becoming the German socialist model of the 1930s.

In that era, business owners and entrepreneurs nominally maintained private ownership of the means of production. They bought and sold goods and services; they operated under contracts; and made hiring and firing decisions of workers. But as Ludwig von Mises, the famed Austrian economist, wrote in his acclaimed book, “Interventionism,” “They were entrepreneurs in name only.” Hitler’s government told them “what and how to produce, at what prices, and from whom to buy, at what prices, and to whom to sell.

“All prices, wages and interest rates were being fixed by the authority,” von Mises wrote. “The authority, not the consumers, directed production. This was socialism with the outward appearance of capitalism.”

When you think about all of the government regulations to which we must adhere in every aspect of our lives today, we are entrenched in a Deep State of government intervention and intrusion that is looking more and more like the German model.

Daniel Lacalle, a Spanish economist who subscribes to the true meaning of “classical liberalism,” recently wrote that the cause of our nation’s economic strife is not capitalism. He described our mutt-like economy perfectly:

“Statism is the gradual replacement of civil society, markets, savings and individual choice by political control, public spending, regulation, taxation and monetary intervention … It is a system in which the political class extracts wealth and freedom from families and businesses to sustain itself, reward dependent clients and exert control over society.

“Big government, high taxes, constant money printing and cronyism are not free market capitalism,” writes Lacalle. “Big government, interventionism, money printing and high taxes have obliterated the economy and demolished the opportunities for middle-class families and small businesses to thrive. More government, taxes, printing and interventionism will only cripple it further.”

Von Mises is more explicit: Interventionism is when governments order and forbid. Sound familiar? “It forces the entrepreneur and the owner of the means of production to use their means in a way different from what they would do under the pressure of the market.”

In another of his books, “Liberalism,” von Mises, devoted 10 pages of examples showing the ill-fated consequences of government interventions into manufacturing, employment, wages and pricing fixing. His conclusion:

“From whichever side we consider interventionism, this system leads to a result that … must appear as a senseless, self-defeating, absurd policy.”

And his final conclusion: “Either capitalism or socialism. There exists no middle way.” Interventionism, he said, inevitably leads to socialism.

CAPITALISM IS THE ONLY WAY

It’s no use trying to educate the radical, leftist Democrats that socialism has always failed. They don’t care that the socialist dictators slaughtered and starved nearly 100 millions of their citizens over the ages. They are invincibly ignorant.

At the same time, it’s alarming that recent polls show that 53% of Gen Zers (14-29) support socialism over capitalism; 48% of millennials (18-34) support socialism; and 34% of Gen Xers (46-61).

What’s more, roughly 45% of U.S. voters say they are politically independent, which means, they may shift their votes from one side to the other.

Either way, all of these voting groups decide our elections. So it would behoove the future of our country to convince Americans of the virtues of capitalism.

A daunting job, to be sure, and one that cannot be done in a month. What’s more, as a nation, we are terrible at making the case.

Nonetheless, we should try — at least one family member at a time.

Start with this book: “A Student’s Guide to Socialism — How It Will Trash Your Lives,” by Paul Rubin, emeritus professor of economics at Emory University. It’s a quick, easy-to-understand read for young and old. It shows the virtues of capitalism and the destructive forces of socialism in everyday life.

Rubin shows, for instance, how socialism would stifle the earnings and standard of living for young people entering the work force.

Converting to a socialistic economy would take time, he writes. And that would bring uncertainty. “One thing we know for certain is economic uncertainty reduces investment and hiring.

“Thus,” he states with italics: “you will not get a good job. Firms will not in general be hiring for good jobs; they will hire a minimum number of workers for low-paying and easily replaceable jobs.…

“Another thing we know for certain is that the quality of your first job follows you through your career,” he writes. “If you start off at a low pay rate, you will never catch up.”

Here is another contrast: Innovation disappears with socialism. All that we have materially in this world — cell phones, satellites, dishwashers, MRIs, mass production of food and social media — comes not from government or socialist rulers dictating the means of production. All of it comes from entrepreneurial capitalism — men and women using their creativity and free wills to satisfy the needs of the world; men and women exchanging goods and services voluntarily and peacefully for each other’s benefits.

And most important: Capitalism is freedom. Socialism is slavery.

In his careful analysis of the three economic systems — Socialism, Interventionism and Capitalism, von Mises’ conclusion was unequivocal: After “every examination of the different conceivable possibilities of organizing society … no other system of social organization is feasible.” Capitalism is the one.

THE BOGUS COST-OF-LIVING PROMISE

It’s de jeur for all congressional Democratic Party candidates to proclaim that, when they get elected, by golly, they’re going to lower the cost of living!

Take Democrat Kelly Kirschner, former mayor of Sarasota who is running for retiring Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan’s congressional seat: “My first priority is lowering the cost of living for Gulf Coast families.”

C’mon. We all know he can’t do that alone. Nor can or will Congress — unless it decrees that all prices be reduced, which would trigger a colossal economic disaster (e.g. shortages, etc.).

But the populist pitch is part of the Democratic Party playbook. You know: Blame Trump for not lowering prices, for everything.

Now, mind you, Trump is no fiscal conservative, and we’re no fan of his willy-nilly interventionism into the economy — tariffs, trade wars, taxpayer money buying shares in private companies, etc. And, yes, the gas prices are his bugaboos to own.

Likewise, let’s ask: What has the Republican Congress done to make us sing and dance beside approve the so-called Big Beautiful Bill? Nada.

So none of us will be surprised if the mid-terms go blue. As we know, elections are always referenda on incumbents’ performance.

But let’s get back to the mantra of lowering the cost of living.

Go back to the beginning. Joe Biden and the then-Democratic Congress are the culprits to blame for the higher cost of living.

When they turned on the printing presses during the pandemic in 2021 and 2022 and flooded the economy with billions of dollars in subsidies and new government spending, prices for everything rocketed upward. Inflation reached 9.1%.

This is basic economics: Printing more paper money at a rate that outstrips the growth in goods and services is inflation.

And those higher prices became the new base line. They’re not Republicans’ fault. Likewise, the only way for prices to decline is with a severe recession.

Food prices won’t come down unless there is a glut of it. Home prices won’t come down unless there is more supply than demand — or an economic crash.

Let’s go to Ludwig von Mises again: “The scienc of economics points out, with incontrovertible logic, that is contrary to reason, that the interventions … can never accomplish the goals their advocates hope to attain, and that every intervention will have consequences no one wanted.

“Hampering the functions of the market and the formation of prices does not create order. Instead it leads to chaos, to economic crisis.”

They don’t get it, but the message to all federal political candidates: Quit your crazy, immoral spending, which is destroying the vast majority of Americans’ standard of living.

Here we are, once again on the cusp of elections. At the national level, voters face the same ol’ choice: the lesser of two evils. Neither side deserves to be the majority. But the Democrats should be scaring the be-geebers out of you.

Share The Observer — The Matt Walsh of Florida